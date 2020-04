Added: 01.04.2020 16:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Afghanistan's government has announced a 21-member team to negotiate with the Taliban in a tentative sign of progress for the United States-brokered peace deal. The list announced by the country's State Ministry of Peace late on Thursday evening would be led by Masoom Stanekzai, a former National Directorate of Security chief, and included politicians, former...