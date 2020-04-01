The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the 9/11 terror attacks



Source: theweek.com



The coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the 9/11 terror attacks â€” and the death toll is poised to rise in the weeks ahead. Nearly 3,000 people died after terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and a third plane that had been hijacked crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 9/11. According to tallies by both CNN and the New York Times , over 3,000 people in the US infected with Covid-19 have died. It is, of course, not a neat comparison. Those who perished on 9/11 died instantly or soon thereafter, though many first responders suffered major complications in the subsequent years. Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen since January... More in article.wn.com » Planes Tags: New York