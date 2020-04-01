ï»¿Wednesday, 01 April 2020
US Outlines Plan for Venezuela Transition, Sanctions Relief

The Trump administration is prepared to lift sanctions on Venezuela in support of a new proposal to form a transitional government representing allies of both Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. officials said. The plan, which will be presented Tuesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, echoes a proposal made over the weekend by GuaidÃ³ that shows how growing concerns about the coronavirus, which threatens to overwhelm the South American country's already collapsed health system and crippled economy, are reviving U.S. attempts to pull the military apart from Maduro. What's being dubbed the "Democratic Framework for Venezuela" would require Maduro and GuaidÃ³ to step aside...

