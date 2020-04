Added: 31.03.2020 19:18 | 7 views | 0 comments

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- As national and local governments have been issuing stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Pope Francis asked people to pray for and assist those who are homeless. He offered his morning Mass March 31 for those who are homeless "at a time when people are asked to stay at home." At the start of a livestreamed...