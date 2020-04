Added: 01.04.2020 2:48 | 10 views | 0 comments

NEW YORK - Stocks fell Tuesday to close out Wall Street's worst quarter since the most harrowing days of the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 dropped a final 1.6%, bringing its loss for the first three months of the year to 20% as predictions for the looming recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak got even more dire. Stocks haven't had this bad a quarter since the last time...