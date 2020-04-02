Added: 01.04.2020 14:00 | 14 views | 0 comments

Former president Barack Obama has publicly dismissed his successor's actions on the coronavirus pandemic, comparing the crisis to Donald Trumpâ€™s climate denialism as the Republican rolled back Obama-era fuel standards. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would weaken tough fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks introduced by Mr Obama and designed to combat the climate crisis. In a rare rebuttal of Mr Trump, who has repeatedly blamed the previous administration for his coronavirus response failings, the Democrat alluded to the presidentâ€™s denialist attitude of...