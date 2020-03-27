Hantavirus: Why a coronavirus-like pandemic is not possible



Source: www.freedomfightersforamerica.com



Amid the current coronavirus pandemic, a case of the hantavirus has emerged in China claiming the life of one man. It has undoubtedly added to the fear and chaos among the people. However, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the virus has very rare human to human spread. Medical professionals do not fear another coronavirus-like pandemic with the hantavirus. Times of India had a conversation with Dr Vivek Nangia, Director and Head, Pulmonology and Critical Care at Fortis Hospital, Delhi and Dr Navdeep... More in article.wn.com » Hospitals, India Tags: Indiana