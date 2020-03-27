Dow wraps up strongest three days since 1931



Source: www.usatoday.com



The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday as record weekly U.S. jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Dow finished up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition. It was the index's strongest three-day percentage increase since 1931. The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28 million last week as... More in article.wn.com » Money Tags: Surgery