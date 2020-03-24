Islamic State: US military says RAF airstrikes may have killed civilians



Added: 23.03.2020 16:23 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Mosul, Iraq, 9 January 2017 The MoD said an RAF Tornado hit a truck bomb. The BBC visited the site in 2018 after being told of likely civilian casualties by a whistleblower inside the coalition. At the time the MoD said all those killed were "highly likely" IS fighters. But following the BBC investigation the US now says: "Two civilians were unintentionally killed." Raqqa, Syria, 13 August 2017 The MoD described it as a strike on enemy fighters using a mortar system in a building. Airwars documented numerous reports from the ground of as many as 10 civilians killed - including a father and his young daughter, Walid Awad Al Qus and Limar Awad Al Qus. The MoD said it has seen no evidence of... More in article.wn.com » Islamic State, Strikes, Iraq Tags: Syria