Added: 16.03.2020 21:19 | 3 views | 0 comments

The escalating coronavirus emergency has sent US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The plunge extended a sell-off that has wiped out most of Wall Streetâ€™s gains since President Donald Trumpâ€™s election. The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%, for a total drop of 26.7% from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way past the 20% threshold to make this a bear market, snapping an unprecedented, nearly 11-year bull-market run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 10% for its worst day since a nearly 23% drop on October 19 1987....