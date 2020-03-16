ï»¿Monday, 16 March 2020
US stocks suffer worst losses since Black Monday crash of 1987

The escalating coronavirus emergency has sent US stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987. The plunge extended a sell-off that has wiped out most of Wall Streetâ€™s gains since President Donald Trumpâ€™s election. The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5%, for a total drop of 26.7% from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way past the 20% threshold to make this a bear market, snapping an unprecedented, nearly 11-year bull-market run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 10% for its worst day since a nearly 23% drop on October 19 1987....

