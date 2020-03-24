Government to introduce 5-year limit on prosecuting armed forces for human rights abuses



The British government is due to bring in legislation setting up a time limit of five years for members of the armed forces to be prosecuted for human rights abuses while serving in conflicts abroad, The Independent has learned. The bill, set to be introduced next week, halves the timeframe for litigation from a previously proposed 10 years – a restriction which had already been the subject of controversy with criticism from human rights groups, lawyers and politicians. The Ministry of Defence stated that the “legal protection bill … will help to prevent vexatious prosecutions after five years when no new evidence has emerged” and does not offer a blanket immunity to the armed forces and the... More in article.wn.com » NFL Tags: Government