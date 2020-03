Coronavirus: Study predicts 15 million deaths, economic disaster



Added: 14.03.2020 17:20 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: spainsnews.com



If the study is to be believed in the most disastrous scenario, the death toll could reach a staggering 68million and some countries' economies would shrink by as much as eight per cent in a global meltdown A new study has predicted that the global death toll from coronavirus could reach as high as 15million and the global economy will take a $2.3 trillion hit from coronavirus even in the best-case... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Economy