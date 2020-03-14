ï»¿Saturday, 14 March 2020
Turkey, Russia agree ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Added: 13.03.2020 17:19 | 14 views | 0 comments

Source: newsbook.com.mt
After more than six hours of talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the ceasefire to take effect from midnight on Friday. The agreement will also create a security corridor along the key M4 highway in northern Syria, where Turkish and Russian forces will launch joint patrols from March 15. The deal aims to put a stop to intense fighting in Idlib, the northwestern province of Syria where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed government forces. Nearly a million of civilians have fled their homes due to the violence...

