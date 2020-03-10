Soldier kills 29 people in Thailand before being shot



Source: www.breitbart.com



NAKHON RATCHASIMA â€" A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday. Most of the victims were at the cityâ€™s Terminal 21 shopping center, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. Police named him as 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma. He initially posted written messages on Facebook during the attack before his account was shut down by the company. "It was a personal conflict...over a house deal," Prime... More in article.wn.com »