Social media giant Facebook said it will remove certain ads by President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, after Democrats and media activists complained they would confuse Americans about the upcoming population census. The ads were titled "Official 2020 Congressional District Census," but they directed respondents to a website used by the president's re-election campaign. The text of the ads, however, made it clear they were requesting data so the campaign could better formulate the election strategy in November: "This survey...