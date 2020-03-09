Added: 07.03.2020 9:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

The Turkish president has ordered his coast guard to prevent migrants from crossing the Aegean Sea. Erdogan has triggered a migrant crisis at the Greece border by falsely informing people the border was open. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the coast guard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean Sea, the agency said on Friday. "On the orders of the president... permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," the coast guard said on Twitter on Friday. "The approach of not intervening against migrants wishing to leave Turkey remains in practice but this (new) approach covers sea crossings because of the dangers." Crossings from...