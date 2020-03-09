ï»¿Monday, 09 March 2020
Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

More than a quarter of Italyâ€™s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Italyâ€™s prime minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the countryâ€™s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions. The measures will be in place until April 3rd. Mr Conte said: â€œFor Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory. â€œExceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional...

