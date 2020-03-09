Added: 08.03.2020 8:03 | 5 views | 0 comments

‘But what else can we do?” So asked many people after a video emerged of Greek border guards attempting to capsize a small rubber dinghy full of migrants, and firing shots towards it. The incident occurred after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened the borders in a cynical attempt to blackmail the European Union into supporting the Turkish military offensive in Syria. Many were shocked by the actions of the border guards. But many also insisted that it was a necessary response. EU leaders expressed their “solidarity” with Greece, describing it as...