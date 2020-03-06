Added: 05.03.2020 16:45 | 9 views | 0 comments

US Senator Elizabeth Warren is to tell staff she is ending her campaign, according to a source familiar with the plan. Ms Warren had emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals. A former bankruptcy law professor who forged a national reputation as a scourge of Wall Street even before entering politics, Ms Warren had banked on a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a string of disappointing finishes in the early states. But she trailed far behind front-runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, placing third in her home state of Massachusetts. Ms Warren's call with her...