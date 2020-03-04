Added: 04.03.2020 10:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

The 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with the hackers successfully stealing names, Social Security numbers and other personal information. WASHINGTON â€” Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans, the Justice Department said Monday, blaming Beijing for one of the largest hacks in history to target consumer data. The 2017 breach affected more than 145 million people, with the hackers successfully stealing names, Social Security numbers and other personal information stored...