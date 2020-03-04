US enmity towards Iranian nation rooted in its fear of Revolutionâ€™s might: Rouhani



Added: 04.03.2020 10:18 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: www.gospelherald.com



President Hassan Rouhani says the US cannot tolerate being driven out of Iran by the 1979 Islamic Revolution and has been dreaming for 41 years of returning to this country, which is now the Middle Eastâ€™s largest power. Rouhani made the remarks while addressing a large crowd of demonstrators who had converged on Tehranâ€™s iconic Azadi Square on Tuesday on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. The president said the Islamic Revolution was a choice made by the Iranian nation, and that Americaâ€™s enmity towards the nation is rooted in its fear of Islamic power and the Revolutionâ€™s power. â€œIt is natural that US cannot tolerate the Islamic Revolution, the victory of a... More in article.wn.com » President, Iran Tags: Middle East