In an effort to address rising divisions driven by extremist groups, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said fighting racism in Germany is her government’s “deepest concern” as she vowed to tackle a spate of far-right extremist attacks. Ms Merkel met representatives of migrant organisations on Monday to reassure them that ministers were taking the threat posed by right-wing extremists seriously. The meeting came two weeks after a 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds at a shisha bar and a...