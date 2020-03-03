Added: 02.03.2020 16:57 | 2 views | 0 comments

In an effort to address rising divisions driven by extremist groups, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said fighting racism in Germany is her government’s “deepest concern” as she vowed to tackle a spate of far-right extremist attacks. Ms Merkel met representatives of migrant organisations on Monday to reassure them that ministers were taking the threat posed by right-wing extremists seriously. The meeting came two weeks after a 43-year-old German man shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds at a shisha bar and a...