The expanding number of coronavirus cases in California and Washington state spread through community contact have heightened concerns. But experts warn the rising case counts in the U.S. do not necessarily reveal that the virus is spreading rapidly across the country. They also urged the public to stay calm and keep the virus in perspective. “Stigma, to be honest, is more dangerous than the virus itself. Fear and panic are dangerous,” World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “It’s fine to be...