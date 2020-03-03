ï»¿Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Benny Gantz with striking 60-seat bloc

Added: 02.03.2020 20:32 | 3 views | 0 comments

Source: www.jta.org
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in winning 60 seats for his bloc of right-wing and religious parties, one less than he needed for a majority in the Knesset in Mondayâ€™s election, according to exit polls on the three television networks. Exit polls published by Channel 12 predict that the Likud Party stands at 37 seats while Blue and White is on 33 seats. The Joint List, according to the poll, has 14 seats. A total of 9 seats are predicted for Shas and 7 for UTJ, while another 7 seats are for Yamina. Otzma Yehudit will not pass the threshold. Labor-Gesher-Meretz are predicted to receive 7 seats, meaning the...

