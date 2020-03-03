Another Iranian high-ranking official contracts coronavirus as death toll surges to 77



Iran's emergency services chief was the latest high-ranking official to contract the novel coronavirus, as the death toll rose to 77 in the country. Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and universities, suspending major cultural and sporting events, and cutting back on work hours. On Tuesday it announced another 11 deaths and 835 new infections -- the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the Islamic republic nearly two weeks ago. "According to the latest figures, 835 new patients have been added" to the overall number of infections, Iran's stand-in deputy health minister Alireza Raisi said. "Unfortunately, we...