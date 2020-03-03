Added: 03.03.2020 16:43 | 8 views | 0 comments

Humanitarian Aid The United Nations is “determined to stand by” civilians across Syria’s war-torn northwest, as “a grave humanitarian crisis” continues, the UN emergency relief chief said on Tuesday. Speaking from Hatay, along the Turkish side of the border with Syria, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, said that displaced civilians were “struggling to survive in horrific conditions”. Military activity in the region has displaced nearly one million people since December, mostly women and children. News reports say that Turkey shot down two Syrian fighter jets on Sunday, after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike last week....