﻿Tuesday, 03 March 2020
UN ‘determined to stand by the people of Syria’ says Lowcock, as grave humanitarian crisis ...

Added: 03.03.2020 16:43 | 8 views | 0 comments

Source: www.dailysabah.com
Source: www.dailysabah.com

Humanitarian Aid The United Nations is “determined to stand by” civilians across Syria’s war-torn northwest, as “a grave humanitarian crisis” continues, the UN emergency relief chief said on Tuesday. Speaking from Hatay, along the Turkish side of the border with Syria, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, said that displaced civilians were “struggling to survive in horrific conditions”. Military activity in the region has displaced nearly one million people since December, mostly women and children. News reports say that Turkey shot down two Syrian fighter jets on Sunday, after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike last week....

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Turkey, Children, Syria, Women, ISIS, NATO



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved