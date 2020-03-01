Added: 28.02.2020 13:51 | 2 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump has at least five strong historical arguments for his reelection. One, he is an incumbent. Incumbent presidents have won 14 of 19 reelection bids since 1900. The few who lost did not enjoy positive approval ratings. In a Gallup Poll from earlier this month, Trump enjoyed his highest approval rating since his inauguration, squeezing out a 49% favorable rating vs. 50% unfavorable. Two, the public perception of the economy usually determines any presidential election â€” as incumbents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Herbert Hoover learned the hard way. Currently, the U.S. is enjoying low inflation, low interest rates, positive economic growth, near-record-low...