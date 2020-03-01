ï»¿Sunday, 01 March 2020
Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Added: 28.02.2020 14:01

A British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off the coast of Japan. He is the first Briton to have died from coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. In the UK, 19 people have been diagnosed with the illness. Meanwhile, South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest daily increase in infections that takes its total to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year. The outbreak, which has killed 16 people in South Korea since its first patient was confirmed on January...

Tags: UK, South Korea, Prince, Japan



