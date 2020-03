Navy says Chinese destroyer shot laser at aircraft near Guam in ‘unsafe and unprofessional manner’

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A Chinese navy destroyer shot a weapons-grade laser at a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft in a recent move that U.S. Pacific Fleet dubbed “unsafe and unprofessional” in a statement Thursday. The incident happened Feb. 17 in the Philippine Sea about 380 miles west of Guam while the Poseidon crew was “operating in...