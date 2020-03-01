The United States has offered to help Iran with its outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoCheney, House Republicans express 'serious concerns' with US-Taliban deal GOP, Democrats hash out 2020 strategy at dueling retreats Overnight Defense: Lawmakers tear into Pentagon over .8B for border wall | Dems offer bill to reverse Trump on wall funding | Senators urge UN to restore Iran sanctions MORE said Friday. â€œWe have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help, and weâ€™ve made it clear to others around the...