Added: 28.02.2020 16:41 | 2 views | 0 comments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday hit out against "massacres" committed against Muslims in India after riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead. "India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke over a citizenship law. Over 200 people were injured and at least 42 killed since late Sunday after groups armed with...