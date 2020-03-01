﻿Sunday, 01 March 2020
‘There’s been no change’: Jaded Israelis head to polls for third time in a year, as polarised as ever

It is Groundhog Day in Israel. For the third time in less than a year, the country is holding a general election. Despite the colossal expenditure of funds and fierce mudslinging on many sides, all the polls point to yet another deadlock. The two frontrunners – Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the “Blue and White” alliance headed by ex army-chief Benny Gantz are, once again, neck and neck. According to the last polls published by Israeli media outlets on Friday, neither rival will be able to sweep the 61 majority of the 120-seat Knesset needed to form a government. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Mr Netanyahu’s...

