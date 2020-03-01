Added: 29.02.2020 6:44 | 5 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON â€“ President Donald Trump on Friday picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the nationâ€™s top intelligence official, just months after abruptly ending an earlier effort to install him amid bipartisan criticism that the Texas Republican was unqualified for the post. Trumpâ€™s decision meant that once again the GOP-led Senate would have to decide whether to put the three-term lawmaker in charge of overseeing the 17 U.S. spy agencies that the president has repeatedly scorned. It also puts the leadership of the intelligence community in the spotlight early in an election year in which those agencies are already warning that Russia is trying anew to interfere in the presidential race....