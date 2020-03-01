ï»¿Sunday, 01 March 2020
Turkey's Erdogan says Europe borders open as refugees gather

Added: 29.02.2020 11:35 | 4 views | 0 comments

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) â€” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that his country's borders with Europe were open, as thousands of refugees gathered at the frontier with Greece. Migrants played a cat-and-mouse game with Greek border patrols throughout the night and into Saturday, with some cutting holes in the fence only to be turned back by tear gas and stun grenades. Greek authorities also fired tear gas to repulse attempts by the crowd to push through the border. The move by Turkey to open its border, first announced Thursday, was seen in Greece as a deliberate attempt to pressure European countries. It comes as tensions ratcheted up between Turkey and Syria. More than 55...

