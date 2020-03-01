Added: 29.02.2020 13:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

Alex Azar, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, admitted Wednesday that a vaccine for the coronavirus might not be affordable for all Americans. “We can’t control that price,” Azar told Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) during a Congressional Hearing about the virus, which has been spreading throughout the world and is widely expected to become a serious public health issue in the United States. After a wave of criticism from Democrats, Azar walked the comment back the next day, saying that he would ensure public access to a vaccine for the virus known as Covid-19 if one should be developed. But Azar, who served as the top lobbyist for Eli Lilly before becoming president of the drug...