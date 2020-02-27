New Coronavirus Reaches Latin America, First Case in Brazil



Source: www.csmonitor.com



Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil's government announced that a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month had the virus. The Brazilian man had spent two weeks in northern Italy's Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Source: NBC News, staff reports "Our healthcare system has already undergone grave respiratory epidemics before," Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said in a press conference. "We will get through this situation, investing in science, research and clear information." Since the COVID-19 virus began... More in article.wn.com » Government, Italy Tags: Brazil