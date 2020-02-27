Iran's coronavirus outbreak is bizarrely reminiscent of the Black Death



When the very first Coronavirus reports emerged, I had a suspicion that Iran would be a target of the world's anger. The spread of Covid-19 to the Middle East was as inevitable as history because the Muslim pilgrim routes have always acted as a channel for pestilence. But however honest or dishonest Iran's response to the virus has been, contemporary hatred for Shia Islam in Sunni Muslim lands and the anti-Iranian bias of the Western world was going to turn poor old Persia into a plague-pariah. A virus that clearly had its origins in China is now supposedly turning Iran into a menace to us all. The New York Times announced that it was emerging "as a worldwide threat", spreading the... More in article.wn.com