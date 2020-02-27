﻿Thursday, 27 February 2020
Donald Trump names Mike Pence to lead coronavirus effort, but plays down threat to US

Added: 27.02.2020 3:30 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: flipboard.com
Source: flipboard.com

Written by Michael D. Shear, Noah Weiland and Katie Rogers President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the government’s response to the coronavirus, even as he repeatedly played down the danger to the United States of a widespread domestic outbreak. Trump’s announcement, at a White House news conference, followed mounting bipartisan criticism that the administration’s response has been sluggish and came after two days of contradictory messages about the virus, which has infected more than 81,000 people globally, killing nearly 3,000. “The risk to the American people remains very low,” Trump said, flanked by top health officials from several government...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Donald Trump, Government, White House, President, United States



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved