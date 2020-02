Virus deaths in China top 2,700, total infection cases exceed 78,000



Added: 26.02.2020 4:29 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.npr.org



The number of deaths in mainland China from coronavirus infections has risen by 52 to 2,715, with confirmed cases of infection reaching 78,064, the country's health authorities said Wednesday. All new deaths in the 24 hours to the end of Tuesday occurred in the... More in article.wn.com »