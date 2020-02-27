Added: 26.02.2020 4:57 | 1 views | 0 comments

CHARLESTON, S.C. â€” Bernie Sanders faced a barrage of attacks Tuesday as his Democratic rivals aggressively tried to slow his ascent in the polls, fearing this could be the last chance to halt his momentum before he builds an impregnable delegate lead in the race for the partyâ€™s presidential nomination. Also in the crosshairs was former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was seeking a moment of redemption after a brutal debate performance last week but was on the receiving end of sharp barbs from everyone else on the stage during another shaky appearance. The seven candidates tore into each other throughout the messy debate with a ferocity that rivaled last weekâ€™s...