Added: 26.02.2020 8:24 | 2 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI â€” At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday. "There are 20 people dead and 189 injured," a senior doctor from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital told Reuters on Wednesday. Separately, an official at the Al-Hind Hospital in New Delhi told Reuters the facility had treated more than 200 injured people since Monday, many with...