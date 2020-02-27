Added: 26.02.2020 8:50 | 2 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Dictators must have enemies. They must have internal enemies to justify their secret police and external enemies to justify their military forces.” -Richard Perle In “The Gestapo and German Society,” Robert Gellately showed how certain police forces merged almost seamlessly into a new police state, becoming an extension of the Gestapo. The Nazi regime did not have to purge police departments of nonparty members and install its own people. On the contrary, throughout German society, there was “widespread social cooperation, collaboration, accommodation, and adjustment. Without social co-operation of various kinds, irrespective of motives, the...