How deadly is new coronavirus? It's still too early to tell



WASHINGTON -- Scientists canâ€™t tell yet how deadly the new virus thatâ€™s spreading around the globe really is â€" and deepening the mystery, the fatality rate differs even within China. As infections of the virus that causes Covid-19 surge in other countries, even a low fatality rate can add up to lots of victims, and understanding why one place fares better than another becomes critical to unravel. "You could have bad outcomes with this initially until you really get the hang of how to manage" it, Dr. Bruce Aylward, the World Health Organization envoy who led a team of scientists just back from China, warned Tuesday.