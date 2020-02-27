Added: 26.02.2020 12:00 | 7 views | 0 comments

On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of 1st-degree criminal sexual acts and 3rd-degree rape in New York. The verdict comes after a protracted criminal trial in which six women had testified against the disgraced Hollywood film producer on a total of five felony charges. Although he was convicted on two counts, the former movie mogul was also acquitted on three other, more serious charges. Following the announcement of the verdicts, Weinstein was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing scheduled for 11th March, where the charges he was convicted of could land him up to 25 years in prison. Separate from the criminal charges he faced in court, Weinstein had been accused of...