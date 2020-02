Duterte accepts ABS-CBN apology, but quo warranto case continues



Added: 26.02.2020 12:11 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theatlantic.com



PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, February 26, said he accepts the apology issued by ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, but he could not do anything to stop the quo warranto petition against the television network. "Yes, nandyan na yan. I accept the apology. Of course," Duterte told reporters after speaking before the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Wednesday. The President said, however, that... More in article.wn.com » Television Tags: President