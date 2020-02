Added: 26.02.2020 14:07 | 5 views | 0 comments

WikiLeaks founder likened to Alfred Dreyfus as QC argues extradition is prohibited Julian Assange has been likened to the Iraq war whistleblower Katharine Gun and the 19th-century French army officer Alfred Dreyfus at a hearing where the WikiLeaks founder’s lawyers argued his extradition to the US...