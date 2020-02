Added: 26.02.2020 14:33 | 7 views | 0 comments

EDINBURGH: Prince Harry asked to be introduced as just "Harry" at an event on Wednesday, kicking off a final round of public engagements before he and wife Meghan step back from their royal duties. The Duke of Sussex, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, will stop using "His Royal Highness" from the end of March when the couple stop being working royals. But at a conference in Edinburgh for his sustainable...