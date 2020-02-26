Could Trump And Modi, Two Authoritarian Nationalists And Capitalists, Trigger A War?



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In 2016, Amnesty International delivered a blistering report. It said: "The idea of human dignity and equality, the very notion of a human family, coming under vigorous and relentless assault from powerful narratives of blame, fear and scapegoating, propagated by those who sought to take or cling on to power at almost any cost." The report went on to say how Donald Trump's poisonous campaign rhetoric exemplified a global trend towards angrier and more divisive politics, and that leaders and politicians across the world have wagered their future power on narratives of fear and disunity, pinning blame on the "other" for the real of manufactured...