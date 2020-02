Added: 24.02.2020 13:47 | 2 views | 0 comments

LONDON — Julian Assange is wanted for crimes that put at risk the lives of people in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan who had helped the West, said a lawyer acting for the United States in its bid to extradite the 48-year-old. Almost a decade since his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents, a clean-shaven Assange appeared before an extradition hearing at London’s Woolwich Crown Court to confirm his name and age. Judge Vanessa Baraitser, speaking above chanting of "free free Julian Assange" from his supporters outside, cautioned that anyone causing a disturbance would be removed. She said...