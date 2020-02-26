Added: 24.02.2020 13:47 | 2 views | 0 comments

LONDON â€” Julian Assange is wanted for crimes that put at risk the lives of people in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan who had helped the West, said a lawyer acting for the United States in its bid to extradite the 48-year-old. Almost a decade since his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents, a clean-shaven Assange appeared before an extradition hearing at Londonâ€™s Woolwich Crown Court to confirm his name and age. Judge Vanessa Baraitser, speaking above chanting of "free free Julian Assange" from his supporters outside, cautioned that anyone causing a disturbance would be removed. She said...