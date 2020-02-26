ï»¿Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Elizabeth Warren's stellar debate in Las Vegas came too late to give her a big win in the Nevada caucuses

Analysis banner Business Insider warren nevada 2x1 Business Insider Sen. Elizabeth Warren underperformed expectations in the February 22 Nevada caucuses despite her outstanding debate performance at the debate in Las Vegas. Warren came in fourth place in the Nevada caucuses, winning just 11% of the vote and 10% of county convention delegates, with 96% of precincts reporting so far. Part of the problem was that by the time Warren took to the debate stage on the 19th, an estimated 75,000 people had already voted early in the caucuses in the four previous days of early voting. Warren's campaign is playing the long game, and believes she can continue to capitalize on her success and...

